Asia Today: Sri Lanka shuts Parliament after case detected

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Parliament has been closed in order to disinfect the premises after a police officer at the complex tested positive for the coronavirus amid a new surge of the virus in the country. An official said that Parliament was closed Monday for two days as a precautionary measure so the premises can be disinfected. Close associates of the officer were also tested, with the results expected later Monday. An additional 22 Parliament staffers will be tested on Tuesday. Sri Lanka has seen a fresh outbreak of the virus since early this month, when a new cluster emerged centered at a garment factory near Colombo, the capital.