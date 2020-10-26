Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of truce violations

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday accused each other of violating the new U.S.-brokered cease-fire aimed to halt the fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The truce that began Monday morning was announced Sunday after talks facilitated by the United States. It was a third attempt to establish a lasting cease-fire in the flare-up of a decades-old conflict that has left hundreds, if not thousands, dead in the last month. The truce was challenged quickly by accusations from both sides. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since 1994.