A slight warm up heading into Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The chance for snow is moving out of the Stateline, but the cooler temperatures are here to stay. Thankfully, we may not need to worry about that for much longer.

We hold on to a sight chance for showers on Thursday.

Tonight - Tuesday: The chance for snow is on the way out of the door, but we cannot completely rule out the chance for a few snowflakes to fall. However, the chances will remain very slime. Temperatures, on the other hand, will not be getting any better. Lows for tonight will range from the lower 20's to the upper 20's. The Rockford metropolitan area will be the warmest for the night.

The good news is that Tuesday should be warmer. However, do not expect an exceptional warm-up. Highs for the day will be closer to average, but still nearly 20 degrees below. Temperatures in the lower to mid 40's for highs expected. Sunshine will also be on the way as cloud cover makes a move out of the Stateline. This should make for a better experience compared to Monday. Another night in the cold '20s is in store for Tuesday night as well.

Temperatures are slightly warming up for the Stateline this week.

Wednesday - Thursday night: This will be where we change things up. Temperatures on the rise toward average late October highs and both equal chances for rain and sunshine appear. Wednesday is one of the warmest days of the work week as highs sit in the lower 50's. Sunshine reigns supreme throughout the day, but the chance for clouds and moisture build in overnight. This leads to a chance for showers (mainly rain) influenced by a cold front moves on Thursday. Thankfully, we will not cool down by much with highs in the 50's, but 40's for Friday.

Early Weekend Preview: Break out the pumpkins, costumes, and early Christmas décor because there is a rather fa-boo-lous forecast ahead. High pressure is on our side for the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be a slight bit warmer than earlier in the week as highs reach the middle to upper 50's. An abundance of sunshine is what the outlook points to this far out.