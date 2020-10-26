2 more regions in Illinois to face COVID-19 restrictions

CHICAGO (WREX) — Starting Wednesday, 6 of 11 regions in Illinois will be under some form of restrictions for COVID-19.



Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are announcing COVID-19 resurgence mitigations will be implemented in Regions 4 and 10, which encompass Metro East and Suburban Cook County respectively, beginning at 12:01 am on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Region 4 has had a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8 percent or above for three consecutive days. Region 10 has had eight consecutive days of increases in test positivity and seven days of increased hospital admissions making it the first region in the state to meet the metrics for additional mitigations in this way and surpass warning levels in two categories simultaneously.



The sustained increases seen in the regions exceed the thresholds set for establishing mitigation measures under the state’s Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.

Regions 4 and 10 will be under what the state considers tier 1 mitigations along with regions 5, 7 and 8.



Here's a look at the tier 1 mitigations going into effect on Wednesday in regions 4 and 10:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

These mitigations do not currently apply to schools.

Region 1, which includes Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties, are now under tier 2 mitigations by the state.

Here's a full look at tier 2 mitigations:

Bars and Restaurants

Reduce party size from 10 to six individuals

Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings

Maximum indoor/outdoor gathering size of 10 individuals Applicable to professional, religious, cultural and social group gatherings Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance, such as office, retail, etc. Not applicable to sports, see sports guidance



Indoor recreation

Maintain lesser of 25 people/25 percent of capacity

No groups more than 10 individuals

Does not apply to fitness

These mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places.