Wisconsin health officials worry about contact tracing plans

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A key element of Wisconsin’s plan to help contain the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be difficult. Contact tracers have become overrun. Wisconsin saw an average of 3,400 daily cases reported in the last week. An additional 3,626 positive tests were confirmed in Sunday’s update. The total number of cases is approaching 200,000. Some Wisconsin counties are no longer able to reach out to an infected person’s contacts, so they’re instead asking infected people to do that work themselves. Dane County is the second-most populous in the state. It’s among those that have switched to what it calls a “crisis model” of contact tracing.