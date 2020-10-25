Show goes on for Olivier Awards, even with UK theaters shut

LONDON (AP) — Andrew Scott and Ian McKellen are among acting winners as Britain’s Laurence Olivier Awards celebrates the best of the London stage. It was a bittersweet event Sunday night, since most U.K. theaters remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. “Fleabag” star Scott was named best actor in a play for Noel Coward’s “Present Laughter.” Sharon D. Clarke won the best-actress prize for Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman.” McKellen won his seventh Olivier for a one-man show staged to mark his 80th birthday. Tom Stoppard’s “Leopoldstadt” was named best new play, while the best musical trophy went to “Dear Evan Hansen.” Because of the pandemic, the ceremony was pre-recorded and broadcast on British television.