Rockford announces its first ever Poet Laureate

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The city of Rockford announced its first ever Poet Laureate.

Choosing the Poet Laureate was partnership with Mayor Tom McNamara, the Rockford Public Library and the Rockford Area Arts Council.

A ceremony was held on Saturday at the Nordlof Center, where Christine Swanberg was announced the city of Rockford first Poet Laureate, along with Jocelyn Kuntz who is the first ever youth poet.

The two will promote literacy and literature among residents of all ages

