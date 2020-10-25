Project Flex helps NIU graduate students mentor incarcerated teens

DEKALB (WREX) — A group of graduate students, at Northern Illinois University, is mentoring incarcerated teens from areas like Chicago and Rockford.

The group is called Project Flex and involves graduate students working out with teens housed at the Illinois Youth Center in St. Charles.

"Just being that role model is definitely encouraging," said Tim Mack. "It's more of an idea that it is possible"

The group says getting kids active can help them develop more and make better choices in life.

"Research shows that being active and accumulating a certain amount of steps is going to lead mental and cognitive development," said Co-Founder Zach Wahl-Alexander.

"Maybe they want to work on how to control their temper better or maybe the have aspirations to get a certain job and so we are preparing them for life after incarceration," said Co-Founder Jenn Jacobs

Mentors like Javon Davis say because many of the kids come from black and brown communities, having a role model who looks like them can be a game-changer

"Just being able to showcase you can go through that. You don't always have the same background but just being black shows that you can prevail through anything," said Davis.

"We have also developed something else called Project Flex Crew, which offers kids from the facility to come to NIU for a day," said Wahl-Alexander.

If you would like to follow Project Flex's journey, you can follow them on their Instagram page by searching niuprojectflex.