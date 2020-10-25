Passenger in Offset’s car arrested for concealed weapon

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Police say a passenger in a car driven by Migos rapper Offset was arrested in Beverly Hills, California on charges of carrying a concealed, loaded firearm in public. The Beverly Hills Police Department tweeted that 20-year-old Marcelo Almanzar is being held on a $35,000 bail. Offset livestreamed himself being questioned by police on his Instagram account. He was later released. According to the police, reports that Offset had been arrested were inaccurate. Police said that they received information from a passerby about a person who pointed a weapon at him from a vehicle, which patrol units stopped and investigated.