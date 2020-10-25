MAGA car parade passed through Rockford on Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With the election right around the corner, supporters of the Republican Party took to the streets on Sunday afternoon.

"We are just having fun, hoping that Trump makes America better," said Jim Holder, resident of Machesney Park.

The group wanted to spread their last bit of support they can, before next week's election.

"It's just to show support to Trump, show support to troops, show support to law enforcement," said Mike Kessling, organizer.

"We really want to put our candidate out there that we think will do the best for us," said Holder.

The parade of cars traveled from Beloit to Rockford.

"This is two states combined. We have the Beloit chapter and the Dixon chapter," said Kessling.

Kessling says close to 125 cars participated in the rally.

That included Kathie Hansen, who is running to be the State Representative for the 67th District.

"We would like to keep our country on the good path that it has been going on for the last four years," said Hansen.

She says no matter who you support, she and others say the biggest thing you can do this election season is vote.

"It's extremely important. Our state and our country depend on it," said Hansen.

A last push these supporters hope will convince others to pick President Trump to be president again.