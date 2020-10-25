Kershaw stops steal of home, hands Dodgers 3-2 Series lead

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the second time in six days, escaping a fourth-inning jam with a quick reaction throw to cut down a runner trying for a rare steal of home plate, and Los Angeles held on for a 4-2 win and a 3-2 World Series lead. Mookie Betts and Corey Seager sparked a two-run first inning, and Joc Pederson and Max Muncy homered off long-ball prone Tyler Glasnow. Kershaw improved to 4-1 this postseason. After a day off, Game 6 is Tuesday night.