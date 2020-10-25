James Robinson continues to produce for the Jags, scores twice Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — James Robinson continues to prove himself as a quality NFL running back, scoring twice in the Jaguars 39-29 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

He rushed into the end zone for a four-yard score, and caught a nine-yard touchdown pass. Robinson also converted a two-point conversion after his rushing touchdown. He now has six touchdowns on the year, rushing and receiving combined. He finished the day with 119 rushing yards against the Chargers, a career high for the Lutheran grad. Coming into Sunday, Robinson was ranked sixteenth in rushing yards throughout the league.

The Jaguars lost their sixth game in a row, falling to 1-6. Rookie Justin Herbert threw for 347 yards, and three touchdowns leading the Chargers to their first win after four straight losses.