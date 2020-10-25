 Skip to Content

James Robinson continues to produce for the Jags, scores twice Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — James Robinson continues to prove himself as a quality NFL running back, scoring twice in the Jaguars 39-29 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

He rushed into the end zone for a four-yard score, and caught a nine-yard touchdown pass. Robinson also converted a two-point conversion after his rushing touchdown. He now has six touchdowns on the year, rushing and receiving combined. He finished the day with 119 rushing yards against the Chargers, a career high for the Lutheran grad. Coming into Sunday, Robinson was ranked sixteenth in rushing yards throughout the league.

The Jaguars lost their sixth game in a row, falling to 1-6. Rookie Justin Herbert threw for 347 yards, and three touchdowns leading the Chargers to their first win after four straight losses.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

