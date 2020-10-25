Illinois woman, 99, has voted every election since 1944

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) --A 99-year-old central Illinois woman has voted in every presidential election since 1944 including this year.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports Harriet Harris of Pekin cast an early ballot Friday at the Tremont Community Center.

She said she studied a sample ballot at home so she was ready to make her choices.

This year was also the first time the lifelong Republican cast a ballot for a Democrat.

She said she voted for Joe Biden for president, saying she doesn't care for President Donald Trump. The election is Nov. 3.