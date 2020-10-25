 Skip to Content

Illinois reports more than 4,000 new confirmed virus cases

New
1:20 pm Illinois News

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois health officials are reporting more than 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 24 additional deaths. The state’s Department of Public Health reported a 6.1% positive testing rate over the past seven days. Labs reported 72,097 tests over 24 hours with 4,062 positive cases. Since the pandemic began, 9,505 in Illinois have died from COVID-19. Overall, there have been 374,256 positive cases. The data comes after the state announced a one-day record for new confirmed cases. State officials have pleaded with Illinois residents to wear face coverings and take other safety precautions. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content