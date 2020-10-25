Carlinville city council to choose acting mayor

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Carlinville officials will choose an acting leader this week after the central Illinois city’s mayor died this month. The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that the city’s council is set to choose an acting mayor from among its eight members on Thursday. City attorney Dan O’Brien says the acting mayor will serve until voters choose a new leader in the spring. Carlinville Mayor Deanna Demuzio, who was 77, died Tuesday. Demuzio’s daughter said the former state senator had a lung disease and died at a hospital in St. Louis.