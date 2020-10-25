British police investigate incident in English Channel

LONDON (AP) — British police are investigating an incident aboard a ship in the English Channel south of the Isle of Wight. The incident reportedly took place aboard the Libyan-registered oil tanker Nave Andromeda, according to Isle of Wight Radio. Hampshire police say they are aware of an ongoing incident on a vessel. The 228-meter tanker left Lagos, Nigeria on Oct. 6 and been expected to reach the port in Southampton, England at 10.30 a.m. on Sunday, according to ship tracking website MarineTraffic.com. At least one coastguard helicopter was scrambled to the area. An exclusion zone was set up in the area.