Authorities: 3 teenagers dead in southern Illinois car crash

Authorities: 3 teenagers dead in southern Illinois car crashNew
Authorities say three teenagers are dead after their car crashed in southern Illinois. Illinois State Police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Sunday in Johnson County. Police say six teenagers were in a black Ford traveling westbound when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. Killed in the crash were 18-year-old Jordan Davidson and two other unidentified teens. Three others were hospitalized with injuries. Police are investigating.