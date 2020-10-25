Australia protests Qatar examinations of women passengers

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has condemned Qatar authorities’ treatment of women passengers on a flight to Sydney who were subjected to internal examinations after a newborn baby was found abandoned at a Doha airport. The women, including 13 Australians, were examined at Hamad International Airport on Oct. 2 after Qatar Airways Flight QR908 to Sydney was delayed. Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade described the treatment of the women as offensive, grossly inappropriate and beyond circumstances in which they could give free and informed consent. Hamad International Airport management said the baby was safe and being cared for by medical and social workers.