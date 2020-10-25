ROCKFORD (WREX) — The chance for snow has returned once again temperatures remain on the cooler side. Thankfully, Monday looks like the only day that is offering snow chances to the Stateline for now.

Best chance for heavy snowfall arrives during the early morning hours.

TO SNOW OR NOT TO SNOW?:

The chance for snow is growing, but the time between now and Monday afternoon will not be completely filled with snowfall. Let's start with Sunday evening, the first round of showers will appear. However, it will be in the form of rain. As temperatures drop, we will begin to the mixing of a few snowflakes into Northern Illinois. Now, midnight looks to be the cut-off point where snow is now the main state of precipitation. Amounts will not be high, but the intensity of the snowfall may make it look higher. The heaviest snowfall looks to be in the middle of the night. Snowfall totals across the region are expected to be less than a 10th of an inch.

Models are holding on to snowfall at less than a 10th of an inch.

Does this spell the chance for hazardous roadways? Yes. We are not expecting roadways to have to accumulate snowfall. However, the dangers of driving on a cold, windy, wet roadway remain. Visibility will also be decreased with falling snowfall. Be careful and give yourself a little extra time in the morning to get out of the house. Make sure you grab your cup of coffee/hot tea because temperatures will remain cold. Monday mornings lows will be in the upper 20's and lower 30's for the AM commute as well. Snow ends by the late morning and early afternoon.

SPOOKY HIGHS:

The Halloween work week will be a cold one. Highs throughout the week will range from the upper 30's and middle '50s. This is pretty typical for this time of year with average highs only a few degrees warmer throughout most of the week. Our warmest day in the upper 50's does not look to arrive until the spooky holiday weekend.