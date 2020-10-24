Wisconsin police shoot homicide suspect in Goodman

Madison, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says police in Goodman, Wisconsin shot and killed a man suspected of homicide after he pointed a firearm at officers. The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office on Friday evening responded to a call for a possible homicide in Goodman, located in the northwestern part of the state. The Department of Justice says that when police arrived at the home, they found a dead man and a suspect, who fled in a vehicle. The officers followed the man before he stopped, exited the car and pointed a firearm at police. The officers shot the man, and he died of injuries at the scene.