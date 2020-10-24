Winnebago girls cross country dominates regional, Martino leads the way

OREGON (WREX) — For the fourth year in a row, Natalia Martino capped off the cross country 1-A regional with a win, leading Winnebago to another title.

"I'm glad, I'm really happy with it," said Martino. "My goal today was to try and win it again, cause I would be the four time regional champion and I was able to accomplish that."

Two of the team's top five runners did not race due to quarantine restrictions. Four of the top ten finishers came from Winnebago, winning the meet with 21 points, dominating the slate at Oregon West Park. Rockford Christian finished second behind Winnebago, while Oregon finished third.

Belvidere hosted the girls 2-A race this morning, Belvidere North's top three runners also missed the race for quarantine purposes, placing sixth, missing out on advancing to next week's sectional. Crystal Lake South topped the leaderboard with the top three finishers. Boylan's Rachel Hilby finished first among NIC-10 contenders taking fifth place and helping her team finish third. Belvidere's Nina Fiore finished a couple spots behind Hilby, placing seventh.

Guilford's Michelle Gasmund cruised to the 3-A regional championship Sportscore Two in Loves Park. Gasmund was fresh off winning the NIC-10 title last week, carrying that momentum into Saturday. Gasmund was in third place for most of the race until she made a final push towards the end, winning her the title.

"Usually other races I lead but with this one I knew there were going to be other people who might be in front of me who would go out really fast in the beginning," said Gasmund. "I kind of had to tell myself to stick behind them so I had more at the end."