Two Rockford restaurants set to close on Monday in support of new state COVID-19 guidelines

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two restaurants at Giovanni's Convention Center are temporarily closing in support of the state's new COVID-19 Guidelines.

On Sunday in a press release, Givoanni's announced Alchemy and Legacy will be closed starting on Monday.

It says it is doing it to both follow and support the state's latest COVID-19 guidlines and "to proactively protect employees and customers."

It says it's also its stopping take out service.

“Due to increasing rates of Covid-19 in the Northern Illinois region, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close the Giovanni's facility and restaurants,” said Al Castrogiovanni, one of Giovanni’s owners. “Our employees and loyal customers are our family, and we must put their health and safety first,” said the convention center.

Giovanni's says it plans to reopen when infection rates go down and experts say it is safe for groups to dine indoors again.