Two men convicted in 2017 Hinsdale jewelry store robbery

CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors have convicted two Illinois men of stealing more than $200,000 in merchandise from a Hinsdale jewelry store in 2017. According to the office of U.S. Attorney John Lausch, Jr., 26-year-old Tobias Diggs and 31-year-old Joshua McClellan were convicted Thursday of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, transportation of stolen goods and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. A federal judge has not yet scheduled a date to determine their sentences. Authorities say two other people participated in the robbery. A warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old man from Chicago, who is considered a fugitive. The fourth person has not been identified.