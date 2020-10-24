 Skip to Content

The Norwegian announces closure of restaurant, plans to open as a shop

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Norwegian has announced it is closing due to the latest mitigations placed on restaurants in Region 1 by Governor Pritzker.

The restaurant announced the news in a Facebook post on Saturday, saying this weekend was the last weekend of service.

It also announced that it is turning the restaurant into a shop.

For the next 12 days, the restaurant says it will turn its place into a shop and will hopefully be open for distanced shopping on November 5th.

It says it hopes to reopen as a restaurant when it is able to.

