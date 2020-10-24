Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) --President Donald Trump assured supporters packed shoulder to shoulder Saturday at a trio of rallies that "we're rounding the turn" on the coronavirus and mocked his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, for raising alarms.

Biden spoke to a smaller gathering in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and bemoaned the need to campaign at a distance but said he understood the public health reasons behind it.

Trump criticized Biden for saying the country is headed for a "dark winter" because of the pandemic.

Yet nearly 224,000 people in the United States have died so far, and a single-day record of more than 83,000 infections was reported Friday