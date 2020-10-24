Showers possible Sunday ahead of potentially snowy start to work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Clouds through Sunday lead to spotty light rain showers by the afternoon. Precipitation could transition to light snow by early Monday just in time for the morning commute.

Cloudy skies linger through much of Sunday.

Sunday morning: Cloudy skies rolled into the Stateline during the day Saturday. Since then, temperatures have held nearly steady in the low- to mid-30s.

While clouds may look ominous, their bark is worse than their bite. This means dry conditions should see us into the afternoon hours, with only a small shower chance east of I-39.

Sunday afternoon: Models continue to suggest more dry time than wet, so rain chances remain isolated to widely scattered during this period.

Rain chances gradually increase through Sunday.

Cloud-filled skies aren't going anywhere through Sunday afternoon, with highs again remaining well below-average in the middle 40s.

Sunday night: A quick-moving disturbance shifts into the Stateline, helping to add extra lift to the atmosphere. This results in light precipitation breaking out across the Stateline, primarily after midnight Monday.

Temperatures overnight Sunday into the predawn hours of Monday bottom out near freezing. With precipitation gradually working into the Stateline during this period, at least some snow is possible during this period.

Monday morning: As the work week gets underway, temperatures near freezing in conjunction with light precipitation could lead to a snowy start. Most of the major weather models suggest at least the potential for some accumulation, especially on grassy surfaces.

Monday morning brings some light snowfall to the region.

In terms of snowfall accumulations, this event looks to bring a general swath of less than an inch.

Monday afternoon: Snowflakes could linger into the early afternoon hours of Monday, but should wind down by the mid-afternoon. High temperatures Monday bottom out in the upper 30s to lower 40s, but a gradual warm-up is ahead for the rest of the work week.