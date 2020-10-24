Rockford Christian dominates 1A Regional, Auburn and Hononegah advance

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Rockford Christian took home the title at the 1-A Regional in Oregon. The top two finishers coming from the Royal Lions, both D'Artagnon Beaver and Stephen Thomas finished almost two seconds apart, both in the early seventeenth minute. Weston Forward took fourth place, while Ethan Walsh finished one spot behind him in fifth. Byron also advances to next week's sectional after finishing in third place.

NIC-10 champion and Auburn senior Peter Maculan propelled himself to a second place finish Saturday at Saturday's Class 3-A Regional at Sportscore Two. DeKalb's Riley Newport took an early lead, and kept it placing first and breaking sixteen minutes. Maculan's strong finish helped push Auburn to fifth place as a team, and to next week's sectional.

Hononegah also joining Auburn next week advancing after a fourth place finish. The Indians top runner, Nathan Halbrader, finished in ninth place.

In the 2-A sectional it was Woodstock Marian's Peter Walsdorf dashing his way to the finish by over thirty seconds. Boylan's Alex Valerio the top finisher out of the NIC-10, finishing in 8th place, with Belvidere North's Nick Lenzen right behind in 9th, Blue Thunder finish 3rd to advance, while Freeport takes 5th, also qualifying for sectionals.