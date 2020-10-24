 Skip to Content

PHOTOS: Viewers send in pictures massive fire on North Main

Top Stories
North Main Fire - Tony Miller
A photo of a massive fire on North Main in Rockford on 10/24/2020 - Photo Courtesy: Tony Miller
North Main Fire - Katy Anne
A photo of a massive fire on North Main in Rockford on 10/24/2020 - Photo Courtesy: Katy Anne
North Main Fire - Jennifer Hillistad
A photo of a massive fire on North Main in Rockford on 10/24/2020 - Photo Courtesy: Jennifer Hallistad
North Main Fire - Eric Umlauf
A photo of a massive fire on North Main in Rockford on 10/24/2020 - Photo Courtesy: Eric Umlauf
North Main Fire - Armando Quinones Jr.
A photo of a massive fire on North Main in Rockford on 10/24/2020 - Photo Courtesy: Armando Quinones Jr.
North Main Fire - Bree Shackleton
A photo of a massive fire on North Main in Rockford on 10/24/2020 - Photo Courtesy: Bree Shackleton
North Main Fire - Amy Elizabeth
A photo of a massive fire on North Main in Rockford on 10/24/2020 - Photo Courtesy: Amy Elizabeth
North Main Fire Ted Maggio
A photo of a massive fire on North Main in Rockford on 10/24/2020 - Photo Courtesy: Ted Maggio

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a massive blaze filled the sky with smoke in Rockford early Saturday morning, viewers sent in photos of what they saw.

Rockford Fire says they were called for a fire in the 2500 Block of North Main, near Ford Ave around 5:15 a.m.

The fire department says the building was unoccupied and on their demolition list. Because of that, fire officials say they're not able to make any entry into the building and firefighters are surrounding the building to limit the spread.

According to records with the Rockford Library, the building appears to be the old Atwood vacuum machine company, though officials have not confirmed that at this time. Fire officials did say the entire building will be a total loss.

The Rockford Fire Department says it was a 4th alarm fire and no civilians or firefighters were hurt.

North Main is closed in this area, police ask you to find a different route and avoid the area while crews work to put out the fire.

