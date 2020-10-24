PHOTOS: Viewers send in pictures massive fire on North Main

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a massive blaze filled the sky with smoke in Rockford early Saturday morning, viewers sent in photos of what they saw.



Rockford Fire says they were called for a fire in the 2500 Block of North Main, near Ford Ave around 5:15 a.m.



The fire department says the building was unoccupied and on their demolition list. Because of that, fire officials say they're not able to make any entry into the building and firefighters are surrounding the building to limit the spread.



According to records with the Rockford Library, the building appears to be the old Atwood vacuum machine company, though officials have not confirmed that at this time. Fire officials did say the entire building will be a total loss.

The Rockford Fire Department says it was a 4th alarm fire and no civilians or firefighters were hurt.

North Main is closed in this area, police ask you to find a different route and avoid the area while crews work to put out the fire.



