Former Atwood employees share memories after building was destroyed

ROCKFORD (WREX) — "My kids and grandkids, this is the only place they knew where grandpa was," said Tom Wise, owner of Printers Specialty Services

Tom Wise was forced to say goodbye to the building he spent over 50 years in.

"I grew up in this neighborhood 69 years. So another part of the north end, and a part of my life that is gone," said Wise.

Founded in 1909, now gone.

"Atwood is a big name here in rockford Illinois," said Wise.

"This entire building will be a loss," said District Chief Will Pederson.

"It is just really really sad. It was a part of the north end neighborhood," said Wise.

But it's the memories in this building that Wise says he will always remember.

"I was a junior in highschool when I moved in here. I ran my own business and that was kinda cool," said Wise.

Wise isn't the only one reflecting on time spent at Atwood.

"After you worked for Atwood for about five years, you were a part of their family," said Dan Webber, former employee.

Dan Webber's first job out of school was at the heating lab on the first floor of the building.

"When I started back in 1961, I graduated on a Friday and started my shift on a Monday. There were 1,100 employees in the main building," said Webber.

When Webber heard what had happened he said, "It is just sad. It is sad to see what is happening to Rockford. This was upsetting to me this morning."

"Gone but never forgotten. Always in my heart," said Wise.