Fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh goes on despite US mediation

STEPANAKERT, Nagorno-Karabakh (AP) — Rocket and artillery barrage have hit residential areas hours after the United States hosted top diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan for talks on settling their decades-long conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The heavy shelling forced residents of the regional capital of Nagorno-Karabakh into shelters, as emergency teams rushed to extinguish fires. There was no immediate information about casualties. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. The current fighting marks the worst escalation in the conflict since then. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hosted Armenian and Azerbaijan foreign ministers separately Friday. Pompeo called for a ceasefire and a return to negotiations.