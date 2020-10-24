Clouds build through the weekend as rain, snow chances slide in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hope you were able to get some Vitamin D from the plentiful sunshine early Saturday. Clouds have gradually been on the increase through the day, but rain chances remain low for now.

Through the rest of Saturday:

The Stateline had quite a bit of sunshine from that bright orb in the sky. In fact, since Monday the 19th, the Rockford area averaged 90% cloud cover.

Cloudy conditions move in Saturday night, persisting through much of Sunday.

Sunshine early Saturday gradually became more filtered with cloud cover and that continues to be the trend this evening. Cloudy skies are the rule of thumb through the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday, keeping temperatures nearly steady in the middle 30s.

In spite of the cloudy conditions in the forecast, rain chances remain low during the overnight hours.

Few spotty showers Sunday:

Rain chances return to the forecast Sunday, but don't let this stop you from hitting up area walking trails. The morning hours feature dry weather, with rain chances slowly ramping up by the afternoon.

Rain is going to be difficult to come by Sunday thanks to a pretty dry air mass in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. For the reason, current forecast thinking keeps rain chances pretty isolated to widely scattered through the second half of Sunday.

Rain chances increase late Sunday, but still remain fairly isolated to widely scattered through early Monday.

It is going to be a cool end to the weekend, with highs only in the lower to middle 40s. Temperatures drop into the lower to middle 30s overnight Sunday into Monday, potentially setting the region up for a few snowflakes to kick off the work week.

Work week starts snowy?:

A series of small and relatively weak disturbances pivot over the Stateline into early next week, bringing at least some potential for snow. The first round comes into the region during the predawn hours of Monday.





Snow is likely early Monday, starting during the predawn hours. Accumulations should remain light.

Most models depict at least some snow developing by early Monday, persisting through the morning hours. There is still uncertainty regarding how heavy precipitation will be, but a dusting to a quick inch could accumulate. Continue to stay tuned to the 13 Weather Authority both on-air and online for the latest updates.