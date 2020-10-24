 Skip to Content

Byron girls swimming cruises, wins sectional at home

CARAS
Boylan's Nhia Caras

BYRON (WREX) — The Byron Tigers defended their territory today winning the swimming sectional at Byron High, scoring 215 points. Kate Schilling, Audrey Kilmer and Laci Long all won events. Schilling broke a school record in the 200-yard individual medley finishing with a time of 2:07:48, which would have qualified for the state tournament.

Boylan finished in second place with 153 points. Nhia Caras contributing to that score by finishing in style breaking a personal record, school record and a sectional record in the 50-yard freestyle finishing in 23:18 seconds. She also won the 100-yard freestyle.

Hononegah placed third with 143 points. Sophomore Gracie Colvin won the 100-yard backstroke to lead the Indians. She finished the event in 57:75 seconds.

Auburn finished fourth with 140 points. Sophomore Ursula Koch won the 100-yard backstroke and the 500-yard freestyle helping the Lady Knights finish in the top four.

