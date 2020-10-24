Massive fire covers almost entire city block in Rockford, firefighters still on active scene

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Smoke filled the sky early Saturday morning in Rockford after a building caught fire.

The fire happened at a building in the 2500 Block of North Main, near Ford Ave. According to records with the Rockford Library, the building appears to be the old Atwood vacuum machine company, though officials have not confirmed that at this time.

Details on the fire are limited at this time and there's no word on if anyone is hurt.

North Main is closed in this area, police ask you to find a different route and avoid the area while crews work to put out the fire.

All photos included are courtesy of the Rockford Fire Department.