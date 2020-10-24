 Skip to Content

Massive fire covers almost entire city block in Rockford, firefighters still on active scene

North Main Fire
Daylight photo of a fire in the 2500 block of North Main in Rockford on 10/24/2020. Photo Courtesy: Rockford Fire Department
North Main Fire 3
Early morning photo of a fire in the 2500 block of North Main in Rockford on 10/24/2020. Photo Courtesy: Rockford Fire Department
Erin North Main Fire Smoke
Smoke being seen from a fire on North Main in Rockford on 10/24/2020
Erin North Main Fire Smoke 2
Smoke being seen from a fire on North Main in Rockford on 10/24/2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Smoke filled the sky early Saturday morning in Rockford after a building caught fire.

The fire happened at a building in the 2500 Block of North Main, near Ford Ave. According to records with the Rockford Library, the building appears to be the old Atwood vacuum machine company, though officials have not confirmed that at this time.

Details on the fire are limited at this time and there's no word on if anyone is hurt.

North Main is closed in this area, police ask you to find a different route and avoid the area while crews work to put out the fire.

All photos included are courtesy of the Rockford Fire Department.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

