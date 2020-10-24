Boat parades, road rallies buoy Trump and his supporters

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — You’ve probably seen them by now in this year’s presidential campaign. Boat, truck and car parades organized by President Donald Trump’s grassroots supporters have become one of the more visible images of the campaign. This weekend, lines of cars, minivans and motorcycles decorated with Trump flags are expected to jam highways in places like Cincinnati and Kansas City. Campaign strategists say the parades are a reflection of the Trump’s populist appeal. Some think they’re revealing a hidden enthusiasm for the president. But others dismiss the parades as simply window-dressing and say they won’t drive votes either way.