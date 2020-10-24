Belarus: Protesters keep up push for president’s resignation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Several hundred women have marched across the capital of Belarus in heavy rain to demand the resignation of the country’s authoritarian president, continuing more than 2 1/2 months of protests against his challenged reelection to a sixth term. The demonstrations were triggered by official election results giving President Alexander Lukashenko 80% of the vote in an August election the opposition insists was rigged. Lukashenko has accused the United States and its allies of fomenting unrest. The women who marched Saturday in Minsk carried umbrellas in the white and red colors of the opposition flag. They also held placards stating their professions to underline widespread opposition to Lukashenko’s 26-year rule. Another protest is scheduled for Sunday.