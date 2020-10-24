Attackers storm school in Cameroon, kill at least 4 students

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — An official says attackers shot dead at least four students and wounded a dozen others after storming into a private school in Cameroon on Saturday morning. It is not immediately clear why the attack at the Mother Francisca Memorial College occurred. The deputy prefect of the community of Kumba has blamed separatists who have been fighting the military in parts of western Cameroon. Some separatists have targeted schools or students. The separatist movement grew out of protests in parts of English-speaking western Cameroon in 2016 against alleged discrimination at the hands of Cameroon’s French-speaking majority.