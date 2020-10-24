 Skip to Content

1 million could lose power as California winds whip up

New
5:00 pm NewsTop News StoriesTop Stories
Wind warning

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Northern California officials are urging residents to leave homes in the hills, secure backyard furniture and other loose items and have an evacuation plan ready ahead of powerful winds that could lead to widespread electricity outages.

Pacific Gas & Electric says safety shutoffs were expected to begin as early as Sunday morning and last into Tuesday, affecting 466,000 homes and businesses, or more than 1 million residents.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, some customers in every county except for San Francisco could see their power shut off.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content