1 million could lose power as California winds whip up

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Northern California officials are urging residents to leave homes in the hills, secure backyard furniture and other loose items and have an evacuation plan ready ahead of powerful winds that could lead to widespread electricity outages.

Pacific Gas & Electric says safety shutoffs were expected to begin as early as Sunday morning and last into Tuesday, affecting 466,000 homes and businesses, or more than 1 million residents.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, some customers in every county except for San Francisco could see their power shut off.