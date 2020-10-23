Weakened Hurricane Epsilon moves north over Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI (AP) — A weakened Hurricane Epsilon is moving northward over the Atlantic Ocean, a day after after skirting well east of Bermuda. Epsilon’s top sustained winds fell Thursday to 85 mph, dropping it from a Category 2 to a Category 1 storm. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Epsilon was about 195 miles east of Bermuda on Friday morning. Bermuda weather officials on Thursday evening had discontinued a tropical storm warning for the Atlantic island. Gradual weakening is expected into the weekend, but large ocean swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the coasts of New England and Atlantic Canada in coming days.