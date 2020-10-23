 Skip to Content

US sanctions 2 senior members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah

New
7:45 am National news from the Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned two high-ranking Hezbollah officials, including a former military commander in the country’s south. The sanctioned officials are Nabil Qaouk and Hassan al-Baghdadi, both members of Hezbollah’s Central Council. The Council is responsible for electing members of the group’s top decision-making body, the Shura Council. Qaouk also served as Hezbollah’s military commander in south Lebanon until 2010. The Trump administration has intensified sanctions on the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group and institutions linked to it to unprecedented levels, targeting lawmakers and allies of the group for the first time.

Associated Press

