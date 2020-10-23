 Skip to Content

The Baffling Ben Bathje: An athlete and magician

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You may know him as an exceptional golf player for the East E-Rabs, but junior Ben Bathje also dabbles in magic.

"I was in the fifth grade, a kid threw a card and I thought that was super cool," said Bathje. "So I went home and looked up a video of how to throw a card and got really good at it. Then one day I was scrolling on YouTube and a magic video popped up and it went from there."

Bathje recently was named to the boys golf NIC-10 all-conference team, but he's also looking to accomplish an impressive feat. The junior plans on playing six sports in the 2020-'21 academic year. He loves sports, but for him, there's nothing like seeing reactions to his tricks while he's performing.

"I just love when I perform to see people's reactions and show them something that they don't know what just happened," said Bathje. "It makes them forget about what's going on in their world and just for a couple of seconds have some fun and leave them a mystery that's what I like about it."

Ben has already accomplished a lot through his first two-plus years at East, but he has even bigger goals for his senior year.

"The main sports goal I have for next year is to win conference for golf. There's still a heck of a lot of good players left in the conference so it's going to be difficult," said Bathje. "In the classroom I really want to finish number one, be valedictorian. It's something I'm working hard at so hopefully I can accomplish those."

Ben Bathje, working his own magic by playing six sports in a year, performing in the classroom and on the stage.

