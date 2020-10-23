State health officials report nearly 4,400 new virus cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are reporting nearly 4,400 newly confirmed coronavirus cases. The state Department of Health Services reported 4,378 new cases on Friday. The daily record is 4,591, set on Tuesday. The state has now seen a total of 190,478 cases since the pandemic began in March. DHS also reported 42 more people have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,745. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has reported that Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ chief-of-staff, Jenny Toftness, contracted the virus in September. Vos’ spokeswoman says Toftness has fully recovered and that Vos has not contracted the virus.