Sign ninjas busy at night as Election Day fast approaches

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — With Election Day fast approaching, the sign ninjas have only a few nights left to take action. They work best after the sun sets, as candidates gather to trade and assemble campaign material. Self-described sign ninjas then go out to install them along main roadways, and do it again and again as signs get stolen. Connie Di Cicco has planted signs for years for other candidates. Now her own name is on the signs as she runs for the Georgia state legislature. She says signs are essential in the coronavirus pandemic, and she won’t regret any missed opportunities on Nov. 4.