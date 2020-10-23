Sidelined by COVID-19 bigger issue for NFL players, coaches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — For Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, losing his sense of taste and smell were his worst symptoms. Upset stomachs, bad headaches, chills, coughing are among the issues reported by other players and coaches testing positive for COVID-19. No matter how a player or coach felt, being sidelined and not able to work was a much bigger issue than being sick. Zoom meetings are nice, but there’s no way to play virtually on game day. The NFL and the players association keep learning while trying to play an entire season during the coronavirus pandemic, updating protocols as needed.