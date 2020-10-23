Senator Syverson issues statement on additional mitigations for Region 1

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Senator Syverson says the restrictions placed on Region 1 did nothing to decrease the positivity rates in the local region.



This statement comes after Governor J.B Pritzker announced Thursday that there will be additional mitigations for Region 1.



Syverson's statement says in part, " The overreaching restrictions IDPH placed on Region 1 weeks ago targeted restaurants and bars, and the end result was it did nothing to decrease the positivity rates in the area. In fact, while business owners lost revenue and employees’ jobs were put at risk due to the new restrictions, positivity rates actually went up."



He continues to say that data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows that restaurants and bars are not the major problem.



Syverson believes companies like Amazon, which has seen thousands of cases of Coronavirus, should see more action taken against their operation.



The Senator finishes his statement saying, " I appreciate the Governor’s desire to keep Illinois residents safe, but I believe he's getting bad advice from people who are addressing this issue with theories rather than common sense and science. The state needs to rethink its mitigation plan to focus on protecting those at risk and holding those who are violating the rules accountable. In the meantime, the rest of the region shouldn’t be pulled backwards.”