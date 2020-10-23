Rwanda keeps ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero in jail another 30 days

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A court in Rwanda has ordered that Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda,” remain in detention for 30 more days to allow prosecutors to gather evidence ahead of his trial on terrorism-related charges. Rusesabagina faces 13 offenses that include financing terrorism, complicity in murder, recruiting child soldiers and forming a rebel group. The Belgian citizen and U.S. permanent resident denies the charges. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if he is convicted. He has been denied bail pending trial after going missing during a trip to Dubai and then appearing in handcuffs in Rwanda on Aug. 31.