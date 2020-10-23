Rotary Club of Rockford donates face shields to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A hospital gets more face shields thanks to help from a local group.

The Rotary Club of Rockford donated face shields Friday at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center. Each face shield was made by members of the club. OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center Manager of Supply Chain Operations Janell Adams says while the hospital kept a supply of PPE, this donation will help it prepare for the next several months.

"It's been really exciting to show how active many of the organizations are within our community," said Adams. "How much they all come together to help each other. And certainly we're appreciative of it here at OSF."

OSF says 750 face shields were donated Friday.