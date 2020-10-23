Rockford Police arrest 17-year-old in connection with multiple robberies

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with several armed robberies in Rockford and Cherry Valley, according to authorities.

Rockford Police officers responded to the 1200 block of 29th street about an incident with a male minor on Thursday morning, officials said.

According to police, officers learned the boy was allegedly involved in an armed robbery at the Phillips 66 on Charles Street.

Another police officer knew about an armed robbery in Cherry Valley that matched the description of the 17-year-old Rockford Police had in custody, police said.

Cherry Valley Police said they identified the boy as the suspect in a robbery at the Circle K gas station.

“The quick resolution of this case is an example of the partnership and collaboration among law enforcement agencies in our region,” Cherry Valley Police Chief Roy Bethge said. “The public should be proud of the men and women who serve and protect their communities.”

The boy was charged with 2 counts of armed robbery, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen weapon and "various other charges", according to the Rockford Police.