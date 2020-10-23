Rockford man sentenced for sexually abusing teen

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — A Rockford man convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old will spend the next 14 years behind bars.

Douglas Valentine, 41, was convicted of sexually abusing that teen multiple times, in both Boone and Winnebago counties.

He was convicted in Boone County after a jury trial.

On Friday, a judge sentenced him to a total of 24 years in prison. He is only required to serve a certain percentage of that sentence, meaning he will be in prison for 14 years and five months.

Valentine will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.