Region 1’s COVID-19 positivity rate remains above 11 percent heading into the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 in Region 1 remains above 11% just days before more restrictions are set to go into place.



The region's positivity rate was at 11.7% as of Oct. 20, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health's latest report. On Oct. 20 alone, 2,457 people were tested for COVID-19. Of those tested, 305 tests came back positive, for a one-day positivity rate of 12.4%.



The region has been at or above 8% for its seven-day rolling positivity rate since Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions went into place at the beginning of October.



After the region remained above 8% after the new restrictions went into place, the state announced on Thursday additional mitigation efforts will be going into place on Sunday, Oct. 25.



Here's a look at the new mitigation efforts going into effect on Sunday:

Bars and Restaurants

Reduce party size from 10 to six individuals

Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings

Maximum indoor/outdoor gathering size of 10 individuals Applicable to professional, religious, cultural and social group gatherings Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance, such as office, retail, etc. Not applicable to sports, see sports guidance



Indoor recreation

Maintain lesser of 25 people/25 percent of capacity

No groups more than 10 individuals

Does not apply to fitness

These mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places.



Statewide, health officials announced 3,874 new confirmed cases of the virus on Friday, along with 31 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 364,033 cases, including 9,418 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 16 – October 22 is 5.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,256 specimens for a total of 7,113,338. As of last night, 2,498 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 511 patients were in the ICU and 197 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.