Ready To Roll: Classic cars on the auction block this weekend

(WNDU/NBC News) Hundreds of rare, classic and exotic automobiles are rolling across the auction block this weekend in Elkhart, Indiana.

Several of the 230 vehicles are expected to fetch more than a million dollars.

"There are some one-off cars here that were basically styling exercises by Italian styling studios. It’s hard to say what the market is on those cars because they’re so seldom sold," says freelance automotive writer Gene Von Gunten.

The inventory ranges from a 1929 Austin Healy to a 2010 Alpa Romeo, from race cars to children’s pedal cars.

The collector, Najeeb Khan is in bankruptcy court and is accused of defrauding clients of his payroll processing business.

